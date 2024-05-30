Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals appoint new manager after shock sacking

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 30th May 2024, 14:19 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 14:25 BST
A new manager has been appointed at a Leeds United promotion rival.

Leeds United's Championship rivals Norwich City have appointed their new manager, two weeks on from sacking David Wagner.

Wagner was fired following Norwich’s 4-0 hammering against Leeds in the Championship play-offs semi-final second leg at Elland Road which recorded a 4-0 success on aggregate for Daniel Farke’s side.

Norwich have since been on the hunt for a new boss and the Canaries have now appointed 35-year-old Dane Johannes Hoff Thorup as the club’s new head coach.

Thorup has signed a three-year-deal after leaving Danish Superliga side Nordsjælland.

Wagner was sacked by Norwich despite the club’s strong finish to the regular season in which they squeezed into the play-offs through a sixth-placed finish.

