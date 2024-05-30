Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals appoint new manager after shock sacking
A new manager has been appointed at a Leeds United promotion rival.
Leeds United's Championship rivals Norwich City have appointed their new manager, two weeks on from sacking David Wagner.
Wagner was fired following Norwich’s 4-0 hammering against Leeds in the Championship play-offs semi-final second leg at Elland Road which recorded a 4-0 success on aggregate for Daniel Farke’s side.
Norwich have since been on the hunt for a new boss and the Canaries have now appointed 35-year-old Dane Johannes Hoff Thorup as the club’s new head coach.
Thorup has signed a three-year-deal after leaving Danish Superliga side Nordsjælland.
