After their heartbreaking relegation from the Premier League last season, Leeds United are well in the mix as they battle to return to the top flight. With the final months of the 2023/24 campaign on the horizon, the Whites are battling for their place in the top two and automatic promotion.

Following their win over Leicester City, Leeds have closed the gap on the runaway Foxes to just five points now and they are two behind second-placed Ipswich Town. Daniel Farke has led his side to a stunning record at Elland Road so far this season, but how does it compare to the rest of the Championship?

We have put together how the league table would look based solely on each club's form at home. Take a look below at where Leeds would sit in comparison to their promotion rivals.