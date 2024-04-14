Leeds United continued to stutter in the Championship promotion race after losing 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. A first home defeat of the season came at the worst possible time, with Sammie Szmodics’ calm finish in the 82nd-minute proving decisive.

Leicester City’s defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle handed Leeds the chance to reclaim a top-two spot but another poor attacking display saw points dropped for a fourth time in the last five games. Later on Saturday, Ipswich Town were only able to take a point at home to Middlesbrough but still climbed a point clear at the top.

There is little room left to drop points with just three games remaining for Leeds and Ipswich, while Leicester have four and Southampton - who are still very much in the race - have five. Take a look below to see who each team has left to play as the Championship promotion race intensifies.

