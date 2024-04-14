Leeds United's Championship fixtures compared to promotion rivals Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town

Leeds United have just three games of the regular Championship season remaining.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 14th Apr 2024, 18:00 BST

Leeds United continued to stutter in the Championship promotion race after losing 1-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. A first home defeat of the season came at the worst possible time, with Sammie Szmodics’ calm finish in the 82nd-minute proving decisive.

Leicester City’s defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle handed Leeds the chance to reclaim a top-two spot but another poor attacking display saw points dropped for a fourth time in the last five games. Later on Saturday, Ipswich Town were only able to take a point at home to Middlesbrough but still climbed a point clear at the top.

There is little room left to drop points with just three games remaining for Leeds and Ipswich, while Leicester have four and Southampton - who are still very much in the race - have five. Take a look below to see who each team has left to play as the Championship promotion race intensifies.

Watford (A), Coventry City (A), Ipswich Town (H), Plymouth Argyle (A)

1. 10th: Hull City

Watford (A), Coventry City (A), Ipswich Town (H), Plymouth Argyle (A)

Photo Sales
Leeds United (H), Cardiff City (A), Watford (H)

2. 9th: Middlesbrough

Leeds United (H), Cardiff City (A), Watford (H)

Photo Sales
Southampton (A), QPR (A), Leicester City (H), West Brom (A)

3. 8th: Preston North End

Southampton (A), QPR (A), Leicester City (H), West Brom (A)

Photo Sales
Hull City (H), Blackburn Rovers (A), Ipswich Town (H), QPR (H)

4. 7th: Coventry City

Hull City (H), Blackburn Rovers (A), Ipswich Town (H), QPR (H)

Photo Sales
Bristol City (H), Swansea City (H), Birmingham City (A)

5. 6th: Norwich City

Bristol City (H), Swansea City (H), Birmingham City (A)

Photo Sales
Leicester City (A), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Preston (H)

6. 5th: West Brom

Leicester City (A), Sheffield Wednesday (A), Preston (H)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leicester CitySouthamptonIpswich TownBlackburn RoversMiddlesbrough