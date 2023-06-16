Aaronson and United’s former Juventus loanee McKennie are both part of the USA squad who took on fierce rivals Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semi-finals in front of 65,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Aaronson was named on the bench and brought on with nine minutes left on his return to action following United’s relegation as part of a highly eventful 3-0 victory for his side in a contest that featured four red cards including one for McKennie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time Aaronson was introduced, his former Whites team mate McKennie had been sent off following a scuffle that led to the ex-Leeds loanee leaving the field with a ripped shirt but kissing the USA badge upon his departure.

The US were already 2-0 up at the time thanks to a Christian Pulisic double but chaos ensued when Mexico’s Cesar Montes kicked at Folarin Balogun from behind and was sent off. A huge scuffle then followed, after which McKennie was also given his marching orders.

Ricardo Pepi bagged the USA’s third goal with 12 minutes left, after which Aaronson replaced Timothy Weah from the bench. But there was still time for two more red cards as Mexico’s Gerardo Arteaga was sent off for raising his hands to the face of Dest who was also given his marching orders for his reaction.

The USA will now face Canada in the final in the early hours of Monday morning but McKennie will be suspended. The Juventus midfielder took to social media afterwards to say: “Gutted for the red but hey, tes a cero (three to zero). This is our team. Proud of the guys.”