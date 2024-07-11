Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brenden Aaronson will be trying to impress a new international coach this season following Gregg Berhalter’s dismissal

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson will be doing his best to catch the eye of a new international manager this season. The United States have made the decision to part ways with Gregg Berhalter following the nation's poor showing at the Copa America.

The States failed to make it through the group stages at the tournament and with less than two years to go until they co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, they have decided to make a change. Berhalter spent a total of six years in the role split over two periods, with his contract being allowed to expire at the end of 2022 before he was reappointed six months later.

However, despite winning the Concacaf Nations League earlier this year, their disappointing Copa America campaign, in which they lost to Panama and Uruguay, has inspired the decision. Berhalter gave Aaronson his debut at international level and the 23-year-old, who now has 43 caps, was included in the Copa America squad. His game time in the competition was limited to just one appearance off the bench, though.

Aaronson was already facing the biggest season of his career to date as he strives to rediscover the type of form that led Leeds to part with £25 million to sign him in 2022. He spent last season on loan at Union Berlin but he looks set to represent United once more this time around after being welcomed back into the fold by Daniel Farke.

He'll be determined to reward the German for his faith, but he'll also have one eye on who fills the US hot seat with a new man to win over. Aaronson is under pressure to perform at club level, that much is clear, but if he can find form in the white of Leeds once more, his international career will surely take care of itself.

Regarding the decision to relieve Berhalter of his duties, US Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker said: “We are deeply grateful to Gregg for his commitment the past five years to the Men’s National Team and to U.S. Soccer.

“Gregg has earned the respect of everyone within our organization and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward. We wish Gregg all the best in his future endeavors, and we know he will find success in his next coaching position.

“Our immediate focus is on finding a coach who can maximize our potential as we continue to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, and we have already begun our search process."

Who Berhalter's successor will be remains to be seen but ex-Leeds bosses Jesse Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa have already been mentioned as potential candidates. The pair will go head to head on Saturday night as Marsch's Canada take on Bielsa's Uruguay in the Copa America third place play-off, a game Leeds fans will be keeping a keen eye on. Both are contracted until after the World Cup, though, which might rule them out of the running.

Jurgen Klopp, Thierry Henry, David Wagner and Mauricio Pochettino are also among the early contenders for the position, too.