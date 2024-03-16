Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's big promotion rivals Ipswich Town were hit by injury blows to key men both during and before Saturday's huge victory against Sheffield Wednesday.

Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys moved back above Leeds into the Championship's second automatic promotion place by hitting the Owls for six in a victory which also slashed United's goal difference advantage.

Ipswich, though, were dealt an injury blow to a key player during the first half as Wales international winger Wes Burns was forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the 38th minute.