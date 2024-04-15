Leeds United's big night out in London in photos as star quartet celebrate special recognition

Clubs, players, managers and fans were recognised for their achievements at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane in London. The evening’s final award, Manager of the Season, went to Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, who beat Leeds’ own Daniel Farke to the prize. Farke was not present on the evening but four of his players and a number of club staff members attended. Crysencio Summerville was named EFL EFL Championship Player of the Season thanks to his 17 goals and eight assists so far in the campaign for Leeds United. He beat Blackburn Rovers goal machine Sammie Szmodics and Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to the prize.

Portsmouth’s John Mousinho was awarded the EFL League One Manager of the Season award, with his side on the brink of promotion to the Championship, and Harrison Burrows – a week on from scoring a brace to win the EFL Trophy Final with Peterborough United – was named EFL League One Player of the Season. Mansfield Town’s Nigel Cloughwon the EFL League Two Manager of the Season award and Notts County’s Jodi Jones claimed the EFL League Two Player of the Season gong after delivering a league record 24 assists so far.

Leeds United teenager Archie Gray won the Championship Young Player of the Season award and also took home the division’s Apprentice of the Season, while Ethan Ampadu, Georginio Rutter and Summerville all earned places in the Championship Team of the Season, on a good night for the Whites in the capital. Ex-Leeds youngster Max Dean, pictured during the evening with his former Thorp Arch team-mates Gray and Summerville, was in the running for League Two’s Young Player of the Season.

1 . Leeds quartet Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United with their awards at the EFL's 2024 ceremony at Grosvenor Hotel, London on Sunday April 14. Pic: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock (14432108di) Photo: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock Photo Sales

2 . Double winner EFL Championship Young Player of the Season - Archie Gray of Leeds United at the EFL Awards 2024, Grosvenor Hotel, London. Pic: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock (14432108bn) Photo: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock Photo Sales

3 . Representative team EFL Championship Team of the Season selections Georginio Rutter (left), Crysencio Summerville (centre) and Ethan Ampadu, all of Leeds United, pictured at the EFL Awards 2024, Grosvenor Hotel, London. Pic: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock (14432108bn) Photo: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock Photo Sales

4 . Apprentice award EFL Championship Apprentice of the Season Archie Gray of Leeds United at the EFL Awards 2024, Grosvenor Hotel, London. Pic: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock Photo: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock Photo Sales

5 . Best player EFL Championship Player of the Season Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United at the EFL Awards 2024, Grosvenor Hotel, London. Pic: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock (14432108dd) Photo: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock Photo Sales