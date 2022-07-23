Leeds United's best available strongest XI and hint for Wolves team based on evidence of Oz tour

Leeds United’s pre-season tour of Australia is over and the three friendlies played Down Under will have given Whites boss Jesse Marsch food for thought as to his best available side.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 23rd July 2022, 6:52 pm

The Whites took in fixtures against Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, across which Marsch gave minutes to 24 different players.

Young goalkeeper Harry Christy and Whites captain Liam Cooper were the only two players of the 26 Whites men that boarded the plane not to bag any game time.

Cooper has been struggling with an Achilles injury whilst Christy travelled as back-up to clear first choice custodian Illan Meslier and current Whites no 2 Kristoffer Klaesson.

Marsch gave minutes to all six of the summer signings that were in place before Leeds went Down Under but the club’s new Colombian international winger Luis Sinisterra was forced off after just 14 minutes against Palace with a hamstring injury.

The YEP has been through the three games and worked out the total minutes played by each player and here is an idea of the best currently available XI just two weeks before the start of the new Premier League campaign.

The XI is based on the 11 players afforded the most minutes in Australia which conveniently features players across the full required positions.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

180 minutes (joint-4th most minutes).

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen

199 minutes (most minutes of any Leeds player in Australia).

3. CB - Robin Koch

196 minutes (3rd-most minutes).

4. CB - Diego Llorente

164 minutes (6th-most minutes).

