Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's average weekly wage during the 2023/24 season has been revealed with the release of the club's most recent set of accounts.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds' financial results for the year ending June 30, 2024 revealed the club made a pre-tax loss of £60.8 million during their first season back in the Championship.

United were relegated to the second tier at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, which resulted in a mass exodus of players, many of whom had relegation release clauses permitting them to go on loan for the duration of 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of wage reduction clauses in players' contracts, sales and the aforementioned loanee exodus, Leeds trimmed their wage bill by £61.9 million, down to £84 million from £145.9 million the season prior.

Despite the cost-saving, Leeds' wage bill remained one of the highest in the Championship last season with many speculating it was the highest.

This has been proven not to be the case, however, after eventual champions Leicester City also released their 2023/24 accounts this week.

The Foxes' wage bill was almost halved following relegation but still stood at £107 million for the 2023/24 season, some £23 million higher than Leeds'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United's average weekly wage was approximately £42,500 last season, down from £74,000 in 2022/23. Leicester's, on the other hand, was £51,500, almost £10,000 more than Leeds' average earnings.

Elsewhere, Leeds' accounts disclosed the highest-earning director salary for the 2023/24 campaign, which was £401,000 per annum. Leicester's highest paid director, meanwhile, earned £251,000.