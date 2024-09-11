Leeds United's average away attendance vs Championship rivals including Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 18:00 BST

Leeds United continue to be followed by incredible support up and down the country.

Leeds United have built a reputation as one of the country’s best supported teams and that has continued into a second Championship campaign. Daniel Farke’s side have only played four games but fans have backed them home and away in their numbers.

Those giving up time and money to follow Leeds on the road have experienced mixed fortunes so far this season, with a drab 0-0 draw at West Brom quickly fading from memory before an excellent 2-0 win at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday. Regardless of result or performance, supporters have been there for Daniel Farke’s men, filling away ends at every opportunity.

Below, the YEP has taken a look at the average away attendance of each club from those opening two games on the road. Take a look to see where Leeds rank.

Average away attendance: 813

1. 24. Millwall

Average away attendance: 813 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 930

2. 23. Preston North End

Average away attendance: 930 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1,144

3. 22. Swansea City

Average away attendance: 1,144 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1,309

4. 21. QPR

Average away attendance: 1,309 | Steven Paston/PA Wire

Average away attendance: 1,329

5. 20. Cardiff City

Average away attendance: 1,329 | Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1,482

6. 19. Blackburn Rovers

Average away attendance: 1,482 | Getty Images

