Leeds United's average attendance vs Championship rivals as Elland Road awaits mammoth Sunderland clash

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST

Leeds welcome one of their Championship promotion rivals to Elland Road on Monday.

Elland Road will play host to one of its biggest games of the season when Leeds United host Sunderland on Monday. Daniel Farke’s side welcome the promotion-chasing Black Cats to LS11 knowing a point or three will send them back to the top of the Championship ahead of that trip to Bramall Lane a week on.

Leeds fans are at their fervent best when there is so much on the line and excellent performances against the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley would suggest the players respond to their noise. As always, Elland Road sold out almost instantly and Sunderland will bring plenty down from Wearside as well.

And so as Elland Road awaits what is hoped to be another famous night under the lights, the YEP has taken a look at how Leeds’ average home league attendance ranks among the rest.

Average attendance: 11,352

1. 24. Oxford United (Kassam Stadium)

Average attendance: 11,352 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 11,551

2. 23. Luton Town (Kenilworth Road)

Average attendance: 11,551 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,339

3. 22. Millwall (The Den)

Average attendance: 15,339 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,499

4. 21. Swansea City (Swansea.com Stadium)

Average attendance: 15,499 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 15,826

5. 20. QPR (Loftus Road)

Average attendance: 15,826 | Getty Images

Average attendance: 16,212

6. 19. Blackburn Rovers (Ewood Park)

Average attendance: 16,212 | Getty Images

