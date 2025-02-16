Elland Road will play host to one of its biggest games of the season when Leeds United host Sunderland on Monday. Daniel Farke’s side welcome the promotion-chasing Black Cats to LS11 knowing a point or three will send them back to the top of the Championship ahead of that trip to Bramall Lane a week on.

Leeds fans are at their fervent best when there is so much on the line and excellent performances against the likes of Sheffield United and Burnley would suggest the players respond to their noise. As always, Elland Road sold out almost instantly and Sunderland will bring plenty down from Wearside as well.