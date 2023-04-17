News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s average attendance compared to Man Utd, Liverpool, Newcastle and rivals - gallery

A look at Leeds United’s average attendance and how it compares to those of their Premier League rivals.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:36 BST

Leeds United are back in action on Monday night when they face Liverpool at Elland Road. The Whites are still battling relegation, and it was a good weekend for Javi Gracia’s men, despite the fact they didn’t play, with all of the teams below them losing.

That will take the pressure off a little against Liverpool, but however the clash plays out, it will be a packed out Elland Road on Monday night - a common occurrence since the Whites returned to the Premier League.

With that in mind, with the help of FootballWebpages, we have put together a full list of the average attendance of each of the Premier League sides up to this point to see how Leeds compare.Take a look below...

Average attendance: 73,672

1. Manchester United

Average attendance: 73,672

Average attendance: 62,459

2. West Ham United

Average attendance: 62,459

Average attendance: 61,620

3. Tottenham Hotspur

Average attendance: 61,620

Average attendance: 60,199

4. Arsenal

Average attendance: 60,199

