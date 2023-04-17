A look at Leeds United’s average attendance and how it compares to those of their Premier League rivals.

Leeds United are back in action on Monday night when they face Liverpool at Elland Road. The Whites are still battling relegation, and it was a good weekend for Javi Gracia’s men, despite the fact they didn’t play, with all of the teams below them losing.

That will take the pressure off a little against Liverpool, but however the clash plays out, it will be a packed out Elland Road on Monday night - a common occurrence since the Whites returned to the Premier League.

With that in mind, with the help of FootballWebpages, we have put together a full list of the average attendance of each of the Premier League sides up to this point to see how Leeds compare.Take a look below...

1 . Manchester United Average attendance: 73,672

2 . West Ham United Average attendance: 62,459

3 . Tottenham Hotspur Average attendance: 61,620

4 . Arsenal Average attendance: 60,199