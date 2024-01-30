If Leeds United are to achieve their ultimate goal of promotion from the Championship this season, then success at Elland Road will play a crucial role. Daniel Farke's men remain unbeaten in West Yorkshire, following Saturday's 1-1 FA Cup draw against Plymouth.

Since drawing their first three league games at home in a difficult start, Leeds have taken 37 points from a possible 39 and put the likes of Ipswich, Huddersfield and Birmingham City to the sword. Key to that form has been the bearpit atmosphere created by more than 36,000 Whites supporters.