Leeds United's average attendance compared to Championship rivals including Leicester, Sunderland and more

Elland Road has become a fortress for Leeds United this season.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 30th Jan 2024, 20:13 GMT

If Leeds United are to achieve their ultimate goal of promotion from the Championship this season, then success at Elland Road will play a crucial role. Daniel Farke's men remain unbeaten in West Yorkshire, following Saturday's 1-1 FA Cup draw against Plymouth.

Since drawing their first three league games at home in a difficult start, Leeds have taken 37 points from a possible 39 and put the likes of Ipswich, Huddersfield and Birmingham City to the sword. Key to that form has been the bearpit atmosphere created by more than 36,000 Whites supporters.

Elland Road might be one the most iconic grounds in the Championship but it isn't the biggest - and it is certainly not the most modern. Sunderland, Leicester and Sheffield Wednesday all boast fantastic stadiums and the YEP has seen how the Whites rank among their rivals for average attendances this season.

Average attendance: 10,695

1. 24. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,695

Average attendance: 15,428

2. 23. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,428

Average attendance: 16,210

3. 22. Swansea City

Average attendance: 16,210

Average attendance: 16,325

4. 21. Millwall

Average attendance: 16,325

Average attendance: 16,335

5. 20. Plymouth Argyle

Average attendance: 16,335

Average attendance: 16,475

6. 19. Preston North End

Average attendance: 16,475

