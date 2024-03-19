Leeds United's Archie Gray primed for England vote of confidence after Man United teen promotion
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Leeds midfielder has caught the eye of national team selectors this term, advancing from the Under-17s to Under-21 in the space of nine months, during which time he has made over 40 appearances for the Whites under Daniel Farke.
This month marked Gray's maiden call-up to England Under-21s boss Lee Carsley's squad, which features a number of players who were crowned European champions last summer. Former Republic of Ireland international Carsley tends to deploy a three-man midfield and had initially called up Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Mainoo (Manchester United), James McAtee (Sheffield United, loan from Manchester City), Tyler Morton (Hull City, loan from Liverpool), Gray (Leeds United) and Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth) for March's international fixtures against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.
Tuesday afternoon's announcement by the Football Association that Mainoo had been selected to join up with England's senior group instead opens the door for Gray to play a more central role in England's pair of Under-21 Euro qualifiers. In addition to Mainoo's promotion, Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney - a regular under Carsley during 2023/24 - has not been called up due to a knee injury. Gray's versatility is likely to mean he features from the start in one or both of the Young Lions' matches.
Southgate name-checked Gray alongside Mainoo, as well as Liverpool's Elliott and Manchester City's Rico Lewis last week as individuals capable of playing up with the seniors if the opportunity presented itself.
“We obviously have contingency plans in every area of the pitch, some of those would be with the U21s, there are some players in the U21s, some young players who are doing exceptionally well, especially in midfield," Southgate said last week. "The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Harvey Elliott, Rico [Lewis] was with us last time, Archie Gray at Leeds is doing very, very well I have to say."
Carsley's group visit the Azərsun Arena in Baku on Friday afternoon before returning to the United Kingdom where Gray and co face Luxembourg at Bolton Wanderers' Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday, March 26.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.