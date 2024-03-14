Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gray has played 40 times across all competitions for Leeds this season as the Whites plot a route back to the Premier League. The recently-turned 18-year-old has accelerated through the England youth ranks since last summer, representing the U17s, U19s and U20s in the past twelve months.

Ahead of March's international break, Gray is thought to be in consideration for Carsley's latest U21s squad owing to the first-team exposure he has benefitted from throughout 2023/24. Gray's Under-20 Elite League Squad debut came last November in a 3-2 defeat by Italy, while month earlier the teenager played every available minute for England's Under-19s in European Championships qualifying - at right-back and central midfield.

More recently, Gray announced himself to a national audience with his display in the FA Cup Fifth Round defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - which was broadcast live on ITV. Still just 17 at the time, Gray was named Man of the Match for his performance in the middle of the park against the likes of £100 million duo Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Sky Sports claim Man United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo may be given the nod, potentially at Gray's expense, for this month's England U21 camp, having played regularly at Premier League level for Erik ten Hag's side this season. It is claimed the teenager who is also eligible for Ghana, could be fast-tracked by the FA in order to nail down his international allegiance. It is also suggested that Mainoo could be promoted further if injuries in Gareth Southgate's senior squad require it.