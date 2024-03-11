Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland are pushing to tempt Archie Gray to switch international allegiances, according to reports. Gray, who has enjoyed a sensational breakthrough season with Leeds United at club level, has represented England at various age levels throughout his fledgling career so far.

The Durham-born midfielder, who turns 18 this week, recently made his debut for England U20s and he is expected to feature for the Young Lions once more this month as the international group meet up once more. However, according to Teamtalk, Gray has been approached by Scotland about the possibility of representing his heritage, who he is eligible for through his grandparents.

Of course, should he make the switch, he could be following in the footsteps of his father Andy Gray and his grandfather Frank Gray in representing Scotland. Andy only earned two caps, but Frank appeared 32 times for his country of birth, bagging one goal in the process.

Should the teenager be lured north of the border, he could expect to pick up his first senior caps sooner rather than later. However, the report claims that Scotland's approaches are set to be rebuffed for now, with Gray's family urging him to remain within the Three Lions set up, where he is well-known to coaches and members of staff.

Of course, a senior call-up may be a little way off for the time being, but selectors will be watching his progress closely, no doubt, especially should he make the step up to the Premier League next season.