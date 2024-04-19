Leeds United's Archie Gray reveals international allegiance stance after Scotland approach
Archie Gray has declared his ambition to represent England internationally in the future. The Leeds United man's decision comes following a number of reports claiming Scotland had made an approach to secure Gray's international allegiance in recent months.
Gray's father, Andy, grandfather, Frank, and great uncle, Eddie, all represented Scotland during their playing days and the 18-year-old would have been following a proud family tradition by opting to represent the Tartan Army.
Archie, though, has represented England at various age levels during his short career so far, with his most recent caps coming with the U21s under Lee Carsley, and, at this moment in time, he is dreaming of representing the Three Lions at a senior level.
“My hopes are to play for England, definitely," the Whites youngster said, as per the Daily Record. "It’s where I’m from and where I’ve grown up. I’m three-quarters English, so that’s where I’m at. My dad is totally happy for whatever makes me happy, even though Eddie supports Scotland. But I’m the same as him, I’m happy as long as he’s happy.
“Hopefully I can (get England recognition), but I’ve just got to take it step by step and keep focusing on my club football, which can hopefully attract the attention of whoever it is, whether it’s the Under-21s or it’s the first team. I’d be really happy just to play for my country."
Gray was recently namechecked by England boss Gareth Southgate in a press conference, suggesting he is certainly on the radar of the Three Lions boss. Therefore, it's fair to assume that if he continues to excel in a Leeds shirt and with England's U21s, that a call-up to the senior fold might not be too far away, particularly if Leeds were to win promotion to the Premier League this season. Archie’s brother Harry is also involved in the England set-up and the 15-year-old was recently called up to represent the U16s.