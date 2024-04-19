Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Archie Gray has declared his ambition to represent England internationally in the future. The Leeds United man's decision comes following a number of reports claiming Scotland had made an approach to secure Gray's international allegiance in recent months.

Gray's father, Andy, grandfather, Frank, and great uncle, Eddie, all represented Scotland during their playing days and the 18-year-old would have been following a proud family tradition by opting to represent the Tartan Army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archie, though, has represented England at various age levels during his short career so far, with his most recent caps coming with the U21s under Lee Carsley, and, at this moment in time, he is dreaming of representing the Three Lions at a senior level.

“My hopes are to play for England, definitely," the Whites youngster said, as per the Daily Record. "It’s where I’m from and where I’ve grown up. I’m three-quarters English, so that’s where I’m at. My dad is totally happy for whatever makes me happy, even though Eddie supports Scotland. But I’m the same as him, I’m happy as long as he’s happy.

Keep up-to date with all the latest Leeds United headlines, with the free Yorkshire Evening News - Leeds United newsletter.

“Hopefully I can (get England recognition), but I’ve just got to take it step by step and keep focusing on my club football, which can hopefully attract the attention of whoever it is, whether it’s the Under-21s or it’s the first team. I’d be really happy just to play for my country."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad