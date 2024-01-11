All the latest headlines coming out of Elland Road as the January transfer window gathers pace

Leeds United are busy preparing for this weekend's Championship clash against Cardiff City in South Wales. The Whites know a win over the Bluebirds would keep the pressure up on the three teams above them in the league table and they're determined to chase them down over the second half of the season.

To do that Leeds might feel the need to dip into the transfer market this month with a host of players already being linked with a move to Elland Road. Here's a look at some of the headlines coming out of Elland Road this evening.

Archie Gray targeted

Manchester United have reportedly identified Leeds United's Archie Gray as a potential target as the club look to bolster their options in midfield. According to Fichajes.net, a Spanish news outlet, Gray is one man the club are looking at after deciding against adding Fiorentina-loanee Sofyan Amrabat to their squad on a permanent basis.

Leeds are keen not to lose Gray, who is still just 17-years-old, with the versatile midfielder proving to be a key player under Daniel Farke this season. The Whites won't want to do business with Man United in particular given the rivalry that exists between the two sides but the Red Devils aren't the first to be linked this month, with Tottenham also said to be keeping tabs on his progress.

Gray is contracted at Elland Road until the summer of 2025 after penning a professional deal with the club last March.

Plymouth's Gelhardt stance

Plymouth Argyle will not be making a move for Leeds United youngster Joe Gelhardt this month. That's according to Pilgrims boss Ian Foster, who has rubbished talk of their interest in signing a second player from Elland Road after completing a loan move for Darko Gyabi on Thursday.

Gelhardt has been linked to a host of clubs this month with game time an issue for him under Daniel Farke at present. Plymouth, though, won't be taking him on.

"He's another player I have worked with," Foster told Plymouth Live after signing Gyabi. "I think really highly of Joffy but there is no truth in that one. I have got a lot of time for Joffy, again he's a wonderful character.