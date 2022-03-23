Leeds United Q and A

On the Thursday before the Spurs game I wrote that giving Bielsa’s job to someone else was unthinkable. On the Friday the odds on Bielsa’s departure were crashing and at Elland Road on the Saturday it suddenly felt like something was happening. By full-time it almost felt inevitable and, of course, word then emerged that Jesse Marsch was waiting in the wings and Bielsa’s position was under genuine threat. By Saturday night we knew it would be happening the following day. It all happened so quickly and my immediate feeling was that Leeds were taking a huge risk because if Marsch could not keep them up, and Bielsa had been sacrificed for nothing, the atmosphere would have been truly toxic around the club. Looking back, you can see why an owner might have been getting jittery over the league position, the performances, the scorelines and the sense that it wasn’t getting much better. Leeds were in a hole. We’ll never know, though, whether or not Bielsa would have got the wins they needed. He might well have.