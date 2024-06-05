Leeds United could well be set to say farewell to some senior names this summer as their contracts come to an end. Robin Koch and Luke Ayling have already secured their futures, with deals being signed at Eintracht Frankfurt and Middlesbrough respectively, but while we wait for Leeds’ retained list to be published, there is uncertainty surrounding a handful of others.

Liam Cooper, Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton, Cody Drameh, Lewis Bate and Ian Poveda are all in the final few weeks of their current deals and unless they are offered new terms, they will be allowed to leave this summer. Leeds have also seen three loan players return to their parent clubs, with Joe Rodon, Jaidon Anthony and Connor Roberts bringing their time with the club to an end.