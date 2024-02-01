The new year window has been open since January 1 and always promised to be a much quieter affair than last year’s summer version which saw a huge clear out following United’s relegation including a whole host of exits via loan relegation release clauses.
The January transfer window will slam shut at 11pm on Thursday night and half a dozen Whites deals have currently been completed but the tally is expected to be added to further. Here is a run through of the transfers that have been done so far since the new year window opened on January 1 and the ones that are still expected to happen.
1. Luke Ayling (out)
The first to depart in joining fellow Championship outfit Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the campaign. Ayling's Leeds contract expires next summer so that was effectively goodbye after a sterling seven and a half years at Elland Road. Photo: Alex Pantling
2. Djed Spence (out)
Not a deal as such but still a very notable departure in being sent back from his Whites loan to parent club Tottenham who then loaned the 23-year-old right back out to Genoa, above. Photo: Francesco Pecoraro
3. Darko Gyabi (out)
The 19-year-old midfielder departed the day after Ayling left in joining fellow Championship side Plymouth Argyle on loan for the rest of the season. Photo: Ed Sykes
4. Lewis Bate (out)
Another youngster to depart on loan, the 21-year-old midfielder sealing a switch to League Two outfit MK Dons for the rest of the campaign. Photo: George Wood
5. Jeremiah Mullen (out)
A move north of the border for the 19-year-old Scotland international youth defender to join Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on loan for the rest of the season. Photo: Lewis Storey
6. Leo Hjelde (out)
The first permanent exit in signing for Sunderland for a reported fee in the region of £2 million. Photo: Jess Hornby