The new year window has been open since January 1 and always promised to be a much quieter affair than last year’s summer version which saw a huge clear out following United’s relegation including a whole host of exits via loan relegation release clauses.

The January transfer window will slam shut at 11pm on Thursday night and half a dozen Whites deals have currently been completed but the tally is expected to be added to further. Here is a run through of the transfers that have been done so far since the new year window opened on January 1 and the ones that are still expected to happen.