Leeds United youngsters to serve up Manchester United aperitif
Leeds United's under-23s are due back in action on Friday afternoon as Mark Jackson's young Whites look to continue their good recent form.
Leeds were due to take on Mansfield Town in a Premier League Cup clash staged at Alfreton Town on Monday evening but the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
But United will be back on their travels for a Friday afternoon league clash against Brighton staged at the Albion training ground (2pm kick-off).
Brighton sit eighth in the Premier League Two Division One table, three places and five points above Leeds who are 11th and two points clear of the drop zone.
The young Whites were last in action last Monday evening when recording a 3-0 victory at home to Liverpool.
Jackson's side have now won three of their last five games in league and cup.
The game serves up an early aperitif ahead of Sunday's eagerly-awaited clash between Marcelo Bielsa's first team and arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.