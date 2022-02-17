Leeds United youngsters to serve up Manchester United aperitif

Leeds were due to take on Mansfield Town in a Premier League Cup clash staged at Alfreton Town on Monday evening but the game was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

But United will be back on their travels for a Friday afternoon league clash against Brighton staged at the Albion training ground (2pm kick-off).

Brighton sit eighth in the Premier League Two Division One table, three places and five points above Leeds who are 11th and two points clear of the drop zone.

SEAGULLS CLASH: For Leeds United's under-23s and boss Mark Jackson, above. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

The young Whites were last in action last Monday evening when recording a 3-0 victory at home to Liverpool.

Jackson's side have now won three of their last five games in league and cup.

The game serves up an early aperitif ahead of Sunday's eagerly-awaited clash between Marcelo Bielsa's first team and arch rivals Manchester United at Elland Road.