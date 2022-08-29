Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Charlie Allen, Darko Gyabi, Sonny Perkins, Alfie McCalmont and Max Dean capped a five-star display from Michael Skubala’s young Leeds side on Monday as the Whites continued their unbeaten run in Premier League 2 this season.

Despite going behind during the first half, Leeds battled well to break down Nottingham Forest’s deep defensive line and went in level at the break following a deserved Charlie Allen strike.

Leeds returned for the second forty-five with the bit between their teeth, determined not to be thwarted as they had been in the first half.

Michael Skubala is unbeaten in his first four matches as Leeds Under-21s head coach (Pic: Leeds United)

Spurred on by Skubala and his coaching staff who encouraged and applauded the high press, Leeds forced opportunities, leaving Forest players to bemoan a porous 25 minutes.

Gyabi’s 30-yard effort at goal squirmed in under goalkeeper Ryan Hammond to give Leeds the advantage, and the Whites could smell blood.

Sonny Perkins’ fifth goal in four matches – going level with top scorer Mateo Joseph – came as a direct result of Leeds’ suffocating press, turning the ball over high up the pitch, before Perkins assured, left-footed strike nestled in the far corner.

Northern Ireland Under-21 international Alfie McCalmont then scored from a similar angle but with his right, opening his body excellently to curl one into the opposite side of the net.

While speculation surrounds McCalmont’s immediate future, coach Skubala commended the local boy’s maturity, standing in for Keenan Carole in an unfamiliar position at short notice after the youngster had taken ill.

Max Dean’s return to the pitch after a summer blighted by injury received warm applause from the 100 or so spectators using their Bank Holiday weekend to witness the next generation of Leeds United players.

His signature bravery was rewarded late on as Forest ‘keeper Hammond hesitated when claiming a looping Harvey Sutcliffe cross, allowing Dean to utilise his striking instincts and stab into the unguarded net.

Forest players were audible in airing their frustration as arguments ensued between selected members of their squad.