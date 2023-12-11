Leeds United's Under-21 side have all but qualified for the Premier League Cup's knockout round this season after securing a third win in four Group D matches with a late victory over Colchester United.

The young Whites were put to the test at the home of Maldon and Tiptree Football Club on Monday night but despite missing key players and a difficult pitch, came out on top courtesy of Joe Snowdon's 96th minute winner.

Colchester took the lead during first half stoppage time through first-team striker Bradley Ihionvien, latching onto Marley Marshall-Miranda's through-ball and finishing beneath Dani van den Heuvel in the Leeds net. Missing attacker Mateo Joseph due to involvement with Daniel Farke's senior squad, Leeds probed during the second half and tried to create opening down the sides of Colchester's defence but were lacking a presence in the right areas as cutbacks and crosses were cleared and went out of play instead of finding the back of the net.

As the match approached its final quarter of an hour, U's defender Ronny Nelson was penalised for a high challenge on galloping left-back Connor Ferguson, who was swiftly to his feet to remonstrate with the imposing defender for what he perceived to be a dangerous tackle. The officials agreed with the Leeds defender and brandished a red, which ultimately turned the game in United's favour.

After a lengthy stoppage, from the resulting free-kick, Leeds drew level. Sean McGurk's low delivery bounced on its way through and a decisive touch from central defender Diogo Monteiro took the ball past Colchester goalkeeper Ted Collins.

The chance to all but secure a place in the knockout rounds looked to have passed Leeds by, though, until Charlie Allen's driving run to the byline and precise cutback found the run of Snowdon whose arrival into the box led to him crashing the ball through bodies and into the back of the net, right in front of a handful of Essex-based Leeds supporters.

Leeds' third win in four in this competition puts them level on points with group leaders Chelsea and means they cannot be caught by Colchester. Luton Town - who've lost three of three PL Cup fixtures this season - must beat each of Leeds, Colchester and Chelsea in their remaining match-ups to deny Leeds a place in the next round of the competition.

XI: Van den Heuvel, Sutcliffe, Moore (c), Monteiro, Ferguson, Coleman, Bate, Snowdon (Carole 90+8'), Allen, McGurk, Thomas