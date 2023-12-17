Leeds United’s youngsters have sealed cup progression with another long away day on the agenda in the new year.

United’s under-18s took on Norwich City at Carrow Road in the FA Youth Cup third round on Friday evening and left East Anglia with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Marley Wilson and captain Dan Toulson. Wilson fired Leeds ahead with just four minutes on the clock following an assist from Max McFadden after Charlie Crew’s defence splitting pass.

Wilson’s strike had the young Whites 1-0 up at the break and Alfie Cresswell then saw an attempt tipped on to the crossbar by Canaries keeper Caleb Ansen from a goalmouth scramble after the break. But Rob Etherington’s side eventually doubled their advantage in the 55th minute through Toulson who flicked home a free-kick from McFadden.

