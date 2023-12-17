Leeds United youngsters seal cup progression with pair's impact before late Whites red
United’s under-18s took on Norwich City at Carrow Road in the FA Youth Cup third round on Friday evening and left East Anglia with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Marley Wilson and captain Dan Toulson. Wilson fired Leeds ahead with just four minutes on the clock following an assist from Max McFadden after Charlie Crew’s defence splitting pass.
Wilson’s strike had the young Whites 1-0 up at the break and Alfie Cresswell then saw an attempt tipped on to the crossbar by Canaries keeper Caleb Ansen from a goalmouth scramble after the break. But Rob Etherington’s side eventually doubled their advantage in the 55th minute through Toulson who flicked home a free-kick from McFadden.
A game that had featured six yellow cards then ended with a Whites red as striker Wilson was dismissed in the closing stages for a second booking. But Leeds were already well on their way to the fourth round in which they will face another long away trip to face Brighton on Saturday, January 20.