Leeds United's Under-21 side clinched a late Premier League 2 victory over Norwich City on Monday evening, courtesy of a stoppage-time winner.

The young Whites came back from a goal down to defeat the Canaries at York's LNER Community Stadium, although 16-year-old England youth international Harry Gray was conspicuous by his absence.

Goals from Rhys Chadwick and Alfie Cresswell, younger brother of former Leeds defender Charlie, in the 70th and 96th minute, respectively, ensured of all three points whilst the seniors came from behind to beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

It has been a week of comebacks for the club with Daniel Farke's side turning one-goal deficits against Sunderland and the Blades into important victories en route to what they hope will be automatic promotion at the end of the season.

The youngsters' win was less consequential given their mid-table standing in PL2 but it did mean they moved back into the play-off spots.

Striker Gray, younger sibling of ex-United midfielder Archie, sat out the 2-1 win over Norwich having scored a brace to complete a comeback against Derby County U21s nine days earlier. The teenager posted a photograph on his Instagram story applauding the first-team's victory at Bramall Lane which made it clear he was not involved amongst Scott Gardner's squad in York.

Gray recently returned from a back injury which curtailed his pre-season stint with Farke's senior group over the summer. The 16-year-old has also attracted the interest of national team coaches at his age group, recently making a debut for England's Under-17 cohort out in Spain as the Young Lions contested defeated the Netherlands 3-2 in a mid-season friendly.

The Leeds teenager will only be eligible to sign professional terms with the club in October upon turning 17.