Leeds United youngsters receive fresh praise but with 'too much' admission and missed chance

United’s under-21s returned to league action with Sunday’s PL2 D1 hosting of Liverpool in which goals from Sean McGurk and Mateo Joseph fired the young Whites into a 2-0 lead. The hosts had plenty of other chances to further boost their tally but the Reds went into the break just 2-0 down and fought back and to claim a 2-2 draw.

The contest arrived just five days after Tuesday evening’s 3-1 win at home to Hertha BSC in the Premier League International Cup and Leeds under-21s boss Michael Skubala admitted the demands of the two games were probably “too much” for his young players who he felt tired after the break.

Skubala, though, says his players will ultimately benefit from the schedule “learning curve” as he issued fresh praise for his exciting group.

LEARNING CURVE: For Leeds United's youngsters under boss Michael Skubala, above. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

"I thought we were good in the first half, we had structure, we looked how we wanted to play, we were causing Liverpool all sorts of problems and we were composed,” said Skubala. "I actually think going in at half time we should have had more goals.

"I think the game would have been to bed at 3-0 rather than 2-0, maybe even 4-0 we could have had. So I think we did well. Then we came out and I think if I'm honest, I thought we were not our best.

"They changed a few things but we were just were a bit sloppy with passes and I just thought we needed to improve and maybe with these young players, playing Hertha in the week and then going again was probably too much but that's part of their learning to be a senior football.

"It's physically demanding and sometimes you don't realise it but I think you saw us tire in the second half so that's why we made started to make changes to try and get some intensity.

"They are playing really good football. You can see in the first half, we are doing really well. But then you can see when the players just stop doing the right things at the right moments and that's sometimes through tiredness and I think to be fair to the group they were a little bit tired the second half."

Outlining his side’s continued intent to make a fast start, Skubala reasoned: “I think we're a fast team when we do the right things and we open teams up and I think that catches quite a few teams out when we're playing the way we want to and our wingers are quick so if we can get Charlie Allen and Keenan on the ball in the right areas and Seany McGurk and Mateo can get at the back four we can score goals. I think we had three or four more chances after that even to do it in similar moments. But we like to start fast. That's the plan."

Skubala added: “If you look at the game, I think we had enough to win it. It felt like even though we were tired, we were the ones at the end training to win the game and they were happy with a draw, coming here and getting a draw because they think we are a good side, I think we are good side.

