Leeds United endured a Boxing Day to forget at Preston North End which presented a bad day for most Whites men but not all of them.

Here is the YEP’s take and a few off-camera moments.

Bad Day

Illan Meslier

Leeds were disappointing in the first half but it ultimately ended goalless, giving the Whites every chance of sorting things out after the interval and leaving with all three points. A particularly good Meslier save helped keep the score goalless in the first 45 minutes but the Frenchman then undid all of his earlier good work with the moment of madness that led to his red card. The reaction of Preston’s Milutin Osmajic to Meslier putting his hand in his face was extreme to say the least but any player raising their hands to an opposing player’s race is running a big risk and Meslier paid the price. He can have no complaints and his red card cost his team dearly with the complexion of the game then completely changing. The Frenchman is also now looking at a three-game ban.

Archie Gray

Seventeen-year-old Gray has been nothing short of superb in his breakthrough season and the teen was particularly immense in the weekend’s 4-0 win at home to Ipswich Town. It should also be remembered that Gray is playing out of position at right back. It didn’t look like it against Ipswich but the youngster endured a torrid time of things at Deepdale as Liam Millar ran riot down the left flank. It was no surprise whatsoever that it was Millar who bagged the winner.

Joel Piroe

STRONG: Young Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph off the bench as he holds off Ched Evans in Boxing Day's 2-1 defeat against Championship hosts Preston North End at Deepdale. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Nobody exactly covered themselves in glory for Daniel Farke’s side but Piroe was particularly poor in the first half in which nothing he attempted came off. The Dutchman regularly got himself into some good positions but his weak shot when well placed in the middle of the box to a Georginio Rutter pullback summed up his display and it was no surprise that it was Piroe who was sacrificed for keeper Karl Darlow to come on when Meslier was sent off.

Good day

Mateo Joseph

Good day is stretching it somewhat but 20-year-old Joseph performed admirably in the face of a difficult task when sent on as part of a triple substitution from boss Daniel Farke in the 68th minute at which point his side were a goal and a man down. Joseph initially found things difficult but the young striker then began to help his team’s fightback with some decent hold up play against some tough defenders. There was also some good movement from Joseph who looks well worth more of a chance. It’s also interesting that he was brought on before Patrick Bamford who only entered the fray in the 90th minute.

Pascal Struijk

Struijk surely won’t see it as a good day but the centre-back can be proud of his efforts in which he produced a real captain’s performance in the face of adversity. Leeds were not great at either ends of the pitch but Struijk produced some decent tackles and blocks in addition to some neat passes out of defence. There were a few quizzical looks when the defender then stepped up to take United’s penalty but the centre-back produced a striker’s finish with an ice-cool conversion from the spot as part of a half in which he ended up playing more or less on the left wing as Leeds went for broke. Still only 24, Struijk led by example and is a player going from strength to strength.

Off-camera moments

The news that Sam Byram was with the Whites squad emerging as the day began with a big boost for Leeds upon an earlier than expected injury return.

The sheer sight of the Whites away end, nearly 6,000 fans managing to get themselves to Preston despite the early kick off with no trains. A superb feat.

Struijk leading from the front and trying to have words with referee Josh Smith after his decision to send Meslier off. Struijk’s pain and frustration at the situation was clear.

Joseph’s delight as James won the Whites an 83rd-minute penalty, the striker raising his arms to the away end as Leeds sensed an unlikely comeback.

The general dejection at the full-time whistle as United’s players reacted to a huge missed opportunity just three days after a superb 4-0 win against Ipswich Town.

