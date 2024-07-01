Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell's summer transfer to French side Toulouse is off, the YEP understands.

The centre-half is thought to have travelled to France after the two clubs came to an agreement on a £3.8m permanent move, but the deal has fallen through. The YEP understands it is on the player's side of things that the problem has arisen, rather than the club negotiations

Cresswell struggled for gametime under Daniel Farke at Leeds last season and at one stage was left out of the squad due to a perceived lack of focus borne out of frustrations over game time.

