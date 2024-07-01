Leeds United youngster's permanent transfer move abroad called off despite clubs reaching agreement

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth
Published 1st Jul 2024
Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell's summer transfer to French side Toulouse is off, the YEP understands.

The centre-half is thought to have travelled to France after the two clubs came to an agreement on a £3.8m permanent move, but the deal has fallen through. The YEP understands it is on the player's side of things that the problem has arisen, rather than the club negotiations

Cresswell struggled for gametime under Daniel Farke at Leeds last season and at one stage was left out of the squad due to a perceived lack of focus borne out of frustrations over game time.

The England Under 21 international could yet leave Elland Road this summer but with the Toulouse deal falling through on Monday afternoon a fresh move is not yet imminent.

