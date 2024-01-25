United were in with a chance of progressing to the competition's quarter finals before going into Thursday evening's fixture, level on points with visitors Jong PSV from the Netherlands. However, without a throng of prominent U21s and fringe first-team squad players, Leeds were forced to field an inexperienced side, particularly against opposition of PSV's calibre.

Newly-installed Scott Gardner was forced to stomach a 7-0 defeat in his first official outing as U21s boss, having previously replaced Michael Skubala on an interim basis following his departure for the head coach role at Lincoln City.

Jong PSV, who compete in the Netherlands' second tier of professional football as opposed to facing teams comprised of players their own age, outclassed the Whites at York's LNER Stadium from the get-go, scoring thrice by the half-hour mark.

Skipper Mohamed Nassoh opened the scoring after goalkeeper Harry Christy's skewed clearance fell at the young Moroccan's feet before exchanging passes with teammate Tal Abed, testing Christy with a first attempt and then applying the finish with his second bite at the cherry.

It would not be long before Abed was on the scoresheet himself, but it was Tim van den Heuvel, no relation to Leeds goalkeeper Dani of the same name and nationality, who doubled PSV's advantage. His header from close range came as a result of Jevon Simons' deflected cross which bounced up kindly for the Under-19 Dutch international.

Abed scored PSV's third, following some neat interplay down the left from Man of the Match Fredrik Oppegard and Emir Bars, and during stoppage time at the end of the first half, more work down that particular flank paid dividends as Oppegard's cross near the by-line was steered into full-back Muhlis Dagasan's path for a straightforward finish inside the six-yard box.

The Leeds team, which featured a return for Oxford United loanee Sonny Perkins and Leo Hjelde, had scarcely played alongside each other prior to Thursday night's fixture and had more recently seen two of their matches postponed due to unplayable conditions. As a result, their 7-0 beating was the squad's first competitive outing since December 18 last year.

In addition, Leeds were without attacking protagonist Sean McGurk through injury, while Jeremiah Mullen, Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate - all stalwarts of the U21 scene - have all secured loans to clubs up and down the football pyramid in England and Scotland.

Norwegian youth international Oppegard got his goal from left-back shortly after the restart, touching in Abed's looping cross to the back post, before he was promptly substituted with the game all but won.

PSV's final two goals both came from the penalty spot, separated by eight second half minutes. Firstly, central defender Diogo Monteiro tackled Simons from behind, giving referee Declan Brown an easy decision to make. Simons slotted his spot kick to put the visitors six goals to the good, before Christy was deemed to have brought down substitute Dantaye Gilbert inside the area minutes later.

The Trinidad and Tobago youngster stepped up and put away his penalty kick, too, capping a difficult evening for Leeds.