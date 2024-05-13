Leeds United youngsters heading for European tournament backed by rich Phil Foden and Cole Palmer praise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s talented youngsters are heading for Europe – backed with rich praise and an exciting future prediction.

United’s under-18s concluded their impressive season with Friday night’s big outing in the final of the FA Youth Cup against Manchester City’s under-18s at the Etihad. A City side stacked out with youth internationals eventually powered their way to a 4-0 success but not without a highly commendable fight from United’s youngsters in a game which was goalless at the break.

In the end, goals from Justin Oboavwoduo, Stephen Mfuni, Jayden Heskey and substitute Matty Warhurst saw City to a comfortable success as the club secured the trophy for the fourth time in their history. Cole Palmer netted the last time City were crowned FA Youth Cup champions in 2020. Phil Foden struck when they were beaten finalists in 2017 a few years before.

Seven years on, those watching at the Etihad knew there was a good chance that some of the players in front of them could well go on to be household names. But not just City players, reminded proud Leeds boss Rob Etherington, who is now taking his young side to Germany this week for an international tournament.

RISING STARS: Leeds United's Charlie Crew goes after Manchester City's Justin Oboavwodou in Friday night's FA Youth Cup final at the Etihad. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images.

United’s under-18s were invited to take part in the tournament after impressing throughout the season – and boss Etherington hopes there is plenty more to come. Speaking to the YEP, Etherington was pressed on what was next for his side – and the task facing Leeds in Friday’s final considering household name stars like Palmer and Foden had starred for City in the past.

A proud Etherington declared: “You might look back in a few years and see some household names that have been wearing Leeds United shirts so definitely don’t rule that out given the result.

"We've not made it this far in 27 years but we've always produced players.

"Messages wise we will stay exactly the same, we play our way, we develop players our way, that objective has never changed, it's to produce players to play for the first team and to help players be the best that they can be so the messaging will stay exactly the same.

"We are flying out to Berlin next week because we have been invited to a tournament for the under-18s. Again, that's off the back of the success that we have had and the connection we have made with everybody, spectators, so that's something to be really proud of and something to look forward to.