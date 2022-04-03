Leeds United youngsters hammer Burnley as Archie Gray makes mark and midfielder shines again
Archie Gray continued his stellar recent progress and thriving Ronnie McGrath notched a brace as Leeds United's under-18s hammered weekend visitors Burnley.
Gray netted his first goal for United's under-23s shortly after his 16th birthday in the 3-0 win against Manchester United under-23s last month and was on the scoresheet as the Whites under-18s blitzed Burnley 6-1 on Saturday afternoon at Thorp Arch.
In-form England under-16s attacking midfielder McGrath put Leeds ahead in the 22nd minute for the first part of a brace whilst Gray, Luca Thomas, Ben Andreucci and Mitch Picksley all added a goal apiece.
McGrath, 17, has now bagged three goals and three assists in his last six games.
Joe Smyth Ferguson provided the sole reply for Burnley in the 79th minute, by which point the Clarets were 5-0 down.
The win put Scott Gardner's young Whites side into sixth place in the U18s Premier League North table, the young Whites bouncing back in style from their recent defeat to Manchester United.
Leeds United under-18s: Christ, Diboe (Picksley 54), Spencer, Ferguson, Littlewood, Coleman (c), McGrath, Snowdon Thomas (Godden 78), Gray (Andreucci 59) Carole. Subs not used: Ombang, Buchan.
Burnley: Casper, Sweeney, Bryan (Bates 75), Bauress, Olopade, James, Etaluku, Patchford, Tioffo (Pickup 45), Vaughan (Smyth- Ferguson 59’, Behan. Subs not used: Yila-Robinson, Wane.
