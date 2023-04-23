Leeds Under-21s head into what they hope to be the final week of their campaign after defeating Middlesbrough 3-1 at the LNER Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The young Whites could only watch as Nottingham Forest leapfrogged them into first place in the PL2 Div 2 table on Friday night, as the Reds finished their campaign with a win.

However, Leeds’ triumph over Boro at the weekend meant Paco Gallardo’s side moved ahead of Forest once more, who had done all they could, having played each of their 20 league games this season.

Sunday’s 2 o’clock kick-off coincided with fellow title challengers Southampton B, and their fixture against Norwich City. The Saints took an early two-goal lead, extending their advantage to three goals at the break, while Leeds clawed themselves back into their match with the Teessiders with an equalising own goal on the stroke of half time.

An excellent solo effort from 17-year-old Archie Gray put the Whites in front shortly after the restart, before Gray turned provider, setting up Sonny Perkins on the counter for the ex-West Ham youngster’s tenth league goal of the season.

Leeds weathered a late storm after Gray was shown a second yellow card, in what was widely regarded a harsh call by referee Danny Middleton, to hang on for all three points and take the battle for the title into a final week.

Only if Southampton faltered in their final fixture of the regular season, would Leeds have lifted the PL2 crown on Sunday, therefore the south coast club’s eventual 5-2 victory meant Leeds had to match their result to stand the best chance of winning PL2 Div 2 this coming Friday.

Unlike Forest and Southampton, Leeds have one game remaining – away to West Bromwich Albion – a fixture rearranged due to inclement weather and unsuitable playing conditions last month. The Baggies beat Leeds by two goals to one earlier this season, proving the Whites’ task of avoiding defeat in order to become champions, will be no walk in the park. Kick-off on Friday is at 2pm.