Leeds United youngsters enjoy brilliant success at Premier League big guns with Whites blitz
Leeds United's under-18s have recorded a brilliant success for an away day to savour at a Premier League big gun.
United's youngsters took on Liverpool's under-18s at the Reds Academy in a 12 noon kick-off on Saturday and left with a fine 3-1 success thanks to a first-half blitz.
Liverpool sit third in the Premier League North under-18s table but the Reds fell behind in just the sixth minute via a Lucas Pitt own goal. Harvey Vincent then put the sixth-placed Whites 2-0 up in the 28th minute following an assist from Reuben Lopata-White and Mason Cotcher added a Whites third on the stroke of half-time.
Liverpool finally pulled a goal back in the 76th minute through Kieran Morrison but the damage had been done as part of a superb afternoon for the young Whites.
