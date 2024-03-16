Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's under-18s have recorded a brilliant success for an away day to savour at a Premier League big gun.

United's youngsters took on Liverpool's under-18s at the Reds Academy in a 12 noon kick-off on Saturday and left with a fine 3-1 success thanks to a first-half blitz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool sit third in the Premier League North under-18s table but the Reds fell behind in just the sixth minute via a Lucas Pitt own goal. Harvey Vincent then put the sixth-placed Whites 2-0 up in the 28th minute following an assist from Reuben Lopata-White and Mason Cotcher added a Whites third on the stroke of half-time.