Leeds United youngsters enjoy big success with triple impact from attacker for club 'double'

United’s under-18s kicked off an hour before Daniel Farke’s first team on Saturday lunchtime with an under-18s Premier League North clash at Derby County in which the young Whites romped to a 6-1 success. Whites attacker Marley Wilson enjoyed a fine personal treble, helping himself to a first-half hat-trick after Max McFadden’s strike had given the Whites an 11th-minute lead. Owen Eames equalised for the Rams within a minute but a Wilson penalty after Coban Bird had been fouled put Leeds back in front just seven minutes later before Josh McDonald made it 3-1 within another 60 seconds.

Wilson then went on to seal a personal treble with two more goals before the half-time break, after which Derby’s Adisa Osayande put through his own net in the 52nd minute to complete a 6-1 success for the visitors. Derby also played the last half an hour with ten men after Eames was sent off for a second booking in the 65th minute. The victory lifted Leeds up to fifth place in the table and above Derby who dropped to seventh.