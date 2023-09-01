Leeds United youngster’s Elland Road exit details revealed as defender picks between three clubs
Drameh is set to leave Elland Road once and for all, joining up with John Eustace’s Blues on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.
The deal which sees Drameh head out on loan for the third time as a Leeds player does include an option for the Midlands club to make the deal permanent with the 21-year-old already into the final year of his contract.
It is unlikely at this stage that Drameh will return to Leeds and the decision to leave at the end of the summer transfer window has been driven by United’s acquisition of Djed Spence.
Birmingham have managed to ward off interest from Hull City and West Bromwich Albion, both of whom were interested in the right-back’s availability after it became clear his future lay elsewhere.
Liam Rosenior’s Tigers were keen to sign Drameh permanently, which would have been more palatable to Leeds, but personal terms could not be agreed with the Humberside club.
Former Leeds youth team coach and assistant Carlos Corberan was also interested in the young defender but Birmingham has been selected by the player.
Should the Blues aim to retain Drameh beyond the end of this season, they can exercise their right to purchase the player, in order to avoid Drameh becoming a free agent.
The player has previously been on loan in the second tier with Cardiff City and Luton Town since signing for Leeds in the summer of 2020.