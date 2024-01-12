Leeds United's Under-18 side have been drawn against Sheffield United in the Fifth Round of the 2023/24 FA Youth Cup but must first overcome their Fourth Round opponents to contest the Yorkshire derby.

Leeds will travel to South Yorkshire in the prestigious FA Youth Cup later this season if they are to beat Brighton and Hove Albion in Round Four of the competition after being drawn against the Blades.

United's youngsters are unbeaten in their last four outings and sit fifth in the Under-18 Premier League North, in addition to the progress already made in this season's Youth Cup.

Leeds have won the Youth Cup on two previous occasions, in 1993 and 1997, however their triumph 27 years ago was the last time a Whites outfit made it to the final. This year, Leeds' youngsters defeated Norwich City in the Third Round courtesy of goals from Marley Wilson and Dan Toulson, while their next opponents Brighton saw off Harrogate Town 4-1.

Leeds' encounter with the Seagulls takes place on January 20, meanwhile possible Fifth Round opposition Sheffield United have already booked their place in the Last 16 with a Fourth Round victory over AFC Wimbledon's youngsters.

United's victorious team of 1993 featured Noel Whelan and Andy Couzens, the likes of which defeated arch-rivals Manchester United in the final, whose team consisted of Gary Neville, David Beckham, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage. In 1997, Leeds' winners included Paul Robinson, Jonathan Woodgate, Alan Smith, Harry Kewell and Stephen McPhail.

This season, Leeds' U18s have fielded 15-year-old striker Harry Gray, younger brother of first-teamer Archie, as well as Charlie Cresswell's sibling Alfie. Summer signings from Scotland Lewis Pirie and Josh McDonald have also been among the goals this season and could yet play an important role in Leeds' Youth Cup progression.