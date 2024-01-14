Leeds United's under-18s were in action on Saturday - and the 21s will now quickly follow.

Leeds United's youngsters have been dealt a setback as the spotlight falls on returning players.

United's under-18s approached Saturday's league hosting of Nottingham Forest on a four-match unbeaten run but the young Whites suffered a 2-1 defeat in a lunchtime kick-off at Thorp Arch.

After a goalless first half, strikes from Tony Gbopo and Connor Brown either side of the hour mark put Forest 2-0 up.

Freddie Lane hit back for Leeds with two minutes left but Forest had done enough to record a victory which left the Whites in sixth place in the under-18s Premier League North table, two places and two pints above Forest who have two games in hand.

The spotlight will now quickly fall on United's under-21s who will finally return to action on Monday evening with a league hosting of Everton at the LNER Community Stadium in York (kick-off 7pm).

The fixture will mark a first game of the new year for the young Whites who have not played since the 1-0 defeat at runaway leaders Tottenham Hotspur on December 18.

Young Whites pair Sonny Perkins and Jack Jenkins have since returned to Leeds following loan spells at Oxford United and Scunthorpe United respectively. There will be no Darko Gyabi for Leeds who has joined Plymouth Argyle on loan for the rest of the season.

Kris Moore has also been away on trial with Hibernian on the club's winter training camp in Dubai and played in a friendly on Friday against Servette.

Leeds sit 18th in the 26-team division, two points ahead of Everton who are fourth-bottom and have played a game more. Leeds could go as high as 12th with a victory.