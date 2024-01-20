Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's youngsters enjoyed an afternoon to savour in Saturday's fourth round FA Youth Cup clash at Brighton.

Rob Etherington's young Whites made the long trip to the south coast for what is the last 32 of the competition and raced to a 4-0 success to put themselves into the fifth round.

Max McFadden volleyed the Whites into a 1-0 lead from a Freddie Lane cross in the 21st minute and Leeds took a 1-0 advantage into the break.

McFadden then doubled his and United's tally on the hour mark when seizing upon a rebound after Rhys Chadwick's strike had bounced back off the crossbar.

Lane was then denied by the crossbar six minutes later but this time Marley Wilson pounced to make it 3-0 and Alfie Cresswell then headed home a fourth Whites goal from a McFadden cross with 16 minutes left.

The draw for the fifth round of the competition had already been made in which Leeds will face a trip to Sheffield United for a last-16 Yorkshire derby against the Blades.

Ties at this stage of the competition must be played by Saturday, February 10.

Brighton: Ferdinand, Lee, Mills, Simmonds, Vickers, Albarus, Moulton (Oriola 72), Knight, Howell, Gorman (Bashir 82), West. Subs not used: Mackley, Mansell, Fuller, Belmont, Nti.