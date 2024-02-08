Rob Etherington's group drew 1-1 with the Blades after extra-time, taking the game to spot-kicks where Scottish youth international goalkeeper Rory Mahady proved the hero, saving twice from 12 yards to set up a quarter-final tie with Liverpool.

Leeds took the lead during the second half of normal time when Marley Wilson acrobatically latched onto Joe Richards' dinked cross. The right-sided defender had done well to get to the byline inside Blades' penalty area before picking out Wilson, via a deflection, around ten yards from goal.

The hosts drew level shortly before the end of 90 minutes as Billy Blacker shot low and hard from the edge of Mahady's penalty area to take the game to extra-time.

Ex-Celtic youngster Mahady was called into action a number of times during the match, making three especially impressive stops to keep Leeds in the tie, before his shootout heroics.

Leeds will host Liverpool in the quarter-final early next month with a venue yet to be decided for that particular tie, although Elland Road could potentially be used. The Whites were knocked out at the Fifth Round last season by Oxford United and had not made it to the last eight of this competition for over 15 years, before Wednesday night's victory.

XI: Mahady (GK), Richards, Toulson (C), Crew (Pickles 83’), Cresswell, Lopata-White, Lane (Pirie 76’), Chadwick, Wilson, McFadden, McDonald.