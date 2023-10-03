Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s Under-21 side were beaten 2-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League 2 action on Monday night at Aggborough Stadium.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
KIDDERMINSTER, ENGLAND - JULY 25: A general view of Aggborough Stadium which hosts Wolves' U21 fixtures (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)KIDDERMINSTER, ENGLAND - JULY 25: A general view of Aggborough Stadium which hosts Wolves' U21 fixtures (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
KIDDERMINSTER, ENGLAND - JULY 25: A general view of Aggborough Stadium which hosts Wolves' U21 fixtures (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Michael Skubala’s youngsters found themselves two goals down at half-time but almost left the home of Kidderminster Harriers and Wolves’ U21s with a point after a heroic effort by goalkeeper Harry Christy, as well as late opportunities for Sean McGurk and Charlie Allen.

Wolves teenager Tawanda Chirewa opened the scoring after 25 minutes, capitalising on a loose touch by Charlie Crew inside Leeds’ penalty area and finishing from close range. Thirteen minutes later, the home side had doubled their advantage through centre-back Justin Hubner who leapt at the back post to head beyond Christy.

Wolves fielded £10 million summer signing and Uruguayan international Santiago Bueno in central defence on the night, as well as 28-year-old goalkeeper Tom King, previously of Millwall, Newport County, Salford City and Northampton Town.

£5 million Paraguayan youngster Enso Gonzalez also started for Wolves as the home side gave Leeds little breathing room to speak of, managing 26 shots on goal, ten of which were on target, pressuring the young Whites in possession, whilst limiting them to just four attempts of their own.

Two of those shots almost salvaged a somewhat undeserved point during the second half, though. Six minutes after being substituted on, Keenan Carole was felled inside the Wolves penalty area, allowing McGurk to step up and add to his tally of five goals in seven appearances so far this season. The Leeds youngster lashed his spot-kick wide of the mark, however.

Shortly thereafter, Northern Irish Under-21 international Charlie Allen worked his way into a shooting position on the edge of the penalty area and struck the base of the post with a curling effort, which on another night could have

Skubala’s side are back in action on Friday evening as they host Luton Town in their next Premier League Cup group stage fixture.

XI: Christy (GK), Moore, Mullen, Monteiro, Ferguson, Crew, Gyabi (Thomas 62’), Bate, Allen, Douglas (Carole 70’), McGurk

Unused subs: Ombang (GK), Coleman, Debayo

