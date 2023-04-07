Perkins scored in each of Leeds’ PL2 fixtures during March, as the young Whites got back to winning ways to strengthen their grip on Division 2’s top spot.

The former West Ham teenager had a hand in all three goals as Leeds defeated Derby County 3-0 at the beginning of the month, scoring the game’s clincher during the final ten minutes.

Then, just shy of two weeks later, Perkins found the back of the net again versus Sunderland in a hard-fought 3-1 win at Elland Road.

He has been nominated alongside Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace – 0 goals; 1 assist), Luca Barrington (Brighton and Hove Albion – 0 goals; 3 assists), Kian Breckin (Manchester City – 3 goals; 0 assists), Mason Burstow (Chelsea – 3 goals; 0 assists), Jeremy Sivi (Middlesbrough – 4 goals; 0 assists) and Layton Stewart (Liverpool – 3 goals; 0 assists).

Perkins was recognised as this season’s August Player of the Month after making a blistering start to his Leeds move last summer. The 19-year-old has nine goals and two assists in PL2 this year with Leeds on course to lift the Division 2 title, provided they do not run into any unforeseen problems during their three remaining fixtures.

Leeds’ nine-goal teenager scored his first senior goal this season in the Whites’ 2-2 FA Cup Third Round fixture with Cardiff City.

March’s PL2 Player of the Month will be announced week commencing April 10.