Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto has been tipped to rejoin the senior Italy squad after Azzurri boss Luciano Spalletti mentioned the Whites winger by name when discussing those ready to step up from the Under-21s.

Gnonto had an eventful international break with Italy's junior side this month, registering his sixth assist of the season for club and country in a 1-1 draw with the Republic of Ireland, whilst also blazing a spot-kick over the crossbar in the same game.

Italy's U21 side only had one fixture this month, a final qualification fixture for next summer's European Championships, to be held in Slovakia. The score-draw with Ireland meant Italy topped their qualifying group and booked their place at the tournament, which Gnonto is set to feature at having skippered the side on the night.

However, between now and next summer, the 20-year-old may see himself promoted back to the senior Italy setup on account of his consistent performances for Leeds. Gnonto has 13 senior international caps to his name but over the past 12 months has dropped back into the U21 setup.

Already more of a protagonist for Leeds than was the case last season, Gnonto has contributed to six goals (two goals; four assists) in nine outings for United this season and based on current form, is on course for plenty more.

“There are several Under-21 boys from the national team. [Tommaso] Baldanzi is definitely the most ready," Spalletti said. "Gnonto has already been there. [Cesare] Casadei has got into the swing of things."

Whether or not he is included in Spalletti's senior group for UEFA Nations League fixtures against Belgium and France next month remains to be seen, although with the U21s' qualification cycle over, it would make sense if the aforementioned trio were promoted and their senior international credentials tested against elite opposition.

Of course, Gnonto's senior Azzurri inclusion will be heavily dependent on his fitness and availability, something Leeds fans and staff will be keen to maintain given the youngster's importance to Daniel Farke's side already this season.

Leeds are scheduled to play five Championship matches before the next international break during mid-November.