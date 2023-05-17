The Black Cats had defeated the Hatters 2-1 at the Stadium of Light over the weekend but were outfought at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening, conceding twice without reply, ensuring they were beaten 3-2 on aggregate. It spells the end for Gelhardt’s stint at Sunderland, which saw him score three times since joining on loan in January.

While Gelhardt will return to Thorp Arch this summer, it is expected that fellow Leeds loanee Cody Drameh will not. He played an important role in Luton’s play-off push and as a result has booked his place at Wembley where he will face Middlesbrough or Coventry City in the play-off final.

Drameh sought a loan move in January having made just one Premier League appearance during the first half of the season at Leeds. With 12 months remaining on his contract at Elland Road, the 21-year-old is expected to move on permanently this summer, but not before he contests the play-off final with Rob Edwards’ side.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Joe Gelhardt of Sunderland looks on during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg match between Sunderland and Luton Town at Stadium of Light on May 13, 2023 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Drameh had the opportunity to put Luton’s Wembley spot beyond doubt in stoppage time at the end of their second leg victory. Breaking forth after a Sunderland corner which goalkeeper Anthony Patterson had strode forward to join, Drameh attempted to slot the ball into the unguarded net from distance but put his attempt wide of the post.

Fortunately, his blushes were spared as the Black Cats were unable to find a goal to take the tie to extra-time in the minutes that remained.