Sixteen-year-old ace Gray was brought on as one of five substitutes in the 62nd minute and the teen found himself booked five minutes later for a tackle on Emi Buendia.

Gray was perplexed as he looked to have won the ball but just three minutes later Gray was left on the receiving end of a crunching tackle by John McGinn.

McGinn looked to have caught Gray around his ankle area and the teenager immediately went to the floor and stayed grounded, clearly in pain.

CONCERN: Leeds United's Archie Gray was stretchered off in Sunday's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa in Brisbane. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.