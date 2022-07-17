Leeds United youngster stretchered off after challenge during 'friendly' against Aston Villa

Leeds United youngster Archie Gray was stretchered off in Sunday's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa in Brisbane.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 7:26 am
Updated Sunday, 17th July 2022, 7:29 am

Sixteen-year-old ace Gray was brought on as one of five substitutes in the 62nd minute and the teen found himself booked five minutes later for a tackle on Emi Buendia.

Gray was perplexed as he looked to have won the ball but just three minutes later Gray was left on the receiving end of a crunching tackle by John McGinn.

McGinn looked to have caught Gray around his ankle area and the teenager immediately went to the floor and stayed grounded, clearly in pain.

CONCERN: Leeds United's Archie Gray was stretchered off in Sunday's pre-season friendly against Aston Villa in Brisbane. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

McGinn was booked and after receiving treatment on the pitch, Gray was stretchered off as Whites boss Jesse Marsch and striker Patrick Bamford vented their fury on the sidelines.

