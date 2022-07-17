Sixteen-year-old ace Gray was brought on as one of five substitutes in the 62nd minute and the teen found himself booked five minutes later for a tackle on Emi Buendia.
Gray was perplexed as he looked to have won the ball but just three minutes later Gray was left on the receiving end of a crunching tackle by John McGinn.
McGinn looked to have caught Gray around his ankle area and the teenager immediately went to the floor and stayed grounded, clearly in pain.
McGinn was booked and after receiving treatment on the pitch, Gray was stretchered off as Whites boss Jesse Marsch and striker Patrick Bamford vented their fury on the sidelines.