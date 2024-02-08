Leeds United announce new deal for striker after cup win contribution
The 17-year-old Scottish youth international signed from Aberdeen last summer and has featured for Leeds’ Under-18s this season, scoring three times. Pirie came off the bench to play a part in United’s progression to the FA Youth Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night, scoring from the spot as Leeds defeated Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United on penalty kicks after drawing 1-1, having taken the tie to extra time. The youngster recently turned 17, permitting him to sign professional terms at Elland Road. It follows the likes of now-first-team academy graduate duo Archie Gray and Mateo Joseph agreeing improved terms last month, both extending their stays until the summer of 2028. Pirie joined in a reported £200,000 transfer from the Scottish Premiership club’s academy. He has been capped at U16 and U17 level for Scotland. His contract at Elland Road runs until June 2026.
Leeds’ U18s, meanwhile, face Liverpool in the next round of the FA Youth Cup in March, a game in which Pirie could feature.