The 17-year-old Scottish youth international signed from Aberdeen last summer and has featured for Leeds’ Under-18s this season, scoring three times. Pirie came off the bench to play a part in United’s progression to the FA Youth Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night, scoring from the spot as Leeds defeated Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United on penalty kicks after drawing 1-1, having taken the tie to extra time. The youngster recently turned 17, permitting him to sign professional terms at Elland Road. It follows the likes of now-first-team academy graduate duo Archie Gray and Mateo Joseph agreeing improved terms last month, both extending their stays until the summer of 2028. Pirie joined in a reported £200,000 transfer from the Scottish Premiership club’s academy. He has been capped at U16 and U17 level for Scotland. His contract at Elland Road runs until June 2026.