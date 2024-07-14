Leeds United youngster sets sights on next season's first team and eyes trio's 'level'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds United youngster has set his sights on next season’s first team and reaching the ‘level’ of a star Whites trio.

Eighteen-year-old midfielder Charlie Crew enjoyed a fantastic 2023-24 campaign in which he excelled for both United’s under-18s and 21s en route to making boss Daniel Farke’s first team bench three times. The teen then received his first call-up to the Wales senior international squad and was quickly handed a debut as a second-half substitute in June’s friendly against Gibraltar.

One month on, the young midfielder signed a new four-year deal with Leeds on Friday upon which Crew declared his first team aim of pushing on next season as he hailed the impact of club and country teammates Ethan Ampadu, Dan James and Joe Rodon. With time very much on his side, the 18-year-old admits he is now hoping to reach that level himself.

“I am with Ethan, Dan and Joe everyday and they have helped me settle in really well,” said Crew to the club’s official website. “If I can get up to their level, then I am sure I will have had a good career.

MAN ON A MISSION: Young Leeds United midfielder Charlie Crew, right. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

“I am just going to keep working hard and settling into the group which I think I did towards the end of last season. This season, I really want to push on and try and get in and around the matchday squads, play a few games, and just show the manager what I bring to the side and hopefully play in front of the fans at Elland Road.”

Reflecting on his Wales debut, Crew reasoned: “It was a special moment. It was very nerve-wracking before I came on but something that I have always wanted to do since I started playing football. I was really happy with that and hopefully there are many more to come.”