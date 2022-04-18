The 22-year-old has been back at Thorp Arch recovering from ankle surgery after picking up an injury in November and in recent weeks returned to the grass as he stepped up his comeback.

Later this week Poveda will report to Blackburn, for whom he made eight appearances in the second tier earlier this season, on a trial basis so Tony Mowbray can decide if he wants the winger to rejoin the squad for the final three games.

Rovers still harbour slim play-off hopes although a four-game winless run has left them with what Mowbray has described as a 'huge challenge.'

Poveda's injury against Bristol City came at a frustrating time for the player and both clubs, given his performance against Sheffield United in the game that preceded it. He scored one and assisted another in a 3-1 win, prompting the Blackburn boss to declare him a 'wonderful talent' after what had been a slow start to the loan spell. Rovers fans felt that the nippy wide player was finding his feet and starting to show why Marcelo Bielsa had spoken so highly of him, when he sustained a fracture and ligament damage to his left ankle.

The hope is that Poveda is now in condition to add something to Blackburn's squad for the final push for promotion and meetings with Preston North End, Bournemouth and Birmingham City.

Beyond that, Poveda will be one of those hoping to return and catch the eye of Jesse Marsch at Thorp Arch this summer. Leeds director of football Victor Orta made a point of insisting Poveda's future remained at Elland Road when the loan deal was initially signed.

"We feel Ian can make an impact here in the future and we’ve been very impressed with how Blackburn have developed players such as Harvey Elliott at Liverpool," said the Spaniard.

ROVERS RETURN - Ian Poveda will be back at Blackburn Rovers this week hoping to continue his loan from Leeds United. Pic: Getty

“We hope Ian can get some game time and come back to us next season ready to fight.”

Fellow winger Helder Costa could be another who returns to train in front of the American, having spent the season on loan at Valencia and played some part in the mid-table side's journey to the Copa del Rey final. If Costa was to show Marsch he could play a part in the Premier League he would follow in the footsteps of Mateusz Klich, who returned from a loan spell to change Bielsa's mind over his usefulness and prove that he should remain at Leeds. As part of the Gestifute agency stable, however, other options will undoubtedly present themselves to Costa should all parties decide a permanent move away from Leeds is the best outcome.