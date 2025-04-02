Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United U21s booked their place in the inaugural National League Cup final on Tuesday evening with victory against Altrincham.

Leeds' youngsters defeated the non-league side 2-1 at the J. Davidson Stadium to set up a tie with Sutton United in the competition finale.

Scott Gardner's young Whites have overcome National League clubs Aldershot and Altrincham in the knockout rounds, in addition to beating Gateshead and Halifax Town during the group stage.

United went in front during the first half as defender Diogo Monteiro finished from close range after Rhys Chadwick's free-kick had struck the woodwork and bounced into the Portuguese youth international's path.

Leeds doubled their advantage shortly after the break as midfielder Josh McDonald exhibited some neat footwork to latch onto Monteiro's through-ball before firing low into the Altrincham net.

Justin Amaluzor reduced the arrears for the hosts but Leeds hung on to book their place in the final.

Leeds' official match report added: "Monteiro and [Connor] Ferguson were next to preserve United’s lead, with the duo putting their bodies on the line to deny [Callum] Dolan and the subsequent goalmouth scramble that followed [Kahrel] Reddin’s low cross from the left."

Twenty-year-old Monteiro has been in fine form for the 21s lately, whilst also adding a goal to his season tally during March's international break as Portugal U20 drew one apiece with England.

The former Servette man joined Leeds during the January window two years ago but is yet to break into the first-team picture under Daniel Farke. He has, however, featured regularly for the U21s throughout his time in England and this season taken steps towards greater senior involvement after overcoming a shoulder injury which required surgery earlier in the campaign.

Upon signing for the Whites, Monteiro was celebrated for making senior appearances with Swiss club Servette at the age of 16 and was described as 'initially' joining up with the U21s group. He remains contracted at Elland Road until the end of next season.

Monteiro's centre-back partner on the night and recent first-team debutant James Debayo spoke about the prospect of playing in the final after qualification had been confirmed in front of the 227 travelling Leeds fans.

"All the boys brought their 'A' game and luckily it was good on the day.

"The final's going to be a massive game. I'm sure all the boys are going to be as up for it as they were today and hopefully we can get a result," he told LUTV.

A date for the final against Sutton United is still to be decided and will be revealed in due course.

Leeds XI: Mahady (GK), Douglas, Monteiro, Debayo, Moore, Ferguson, Chambers (Nfonkeu 46’), Cresswell (c), Vincent, Chadwick, McDonald (Richards 82’). Unused subs: Grainger (GK), Firth, Pickles.