Leeds teenager Sonny Perkins has scored in seven consecutive matches for club and country this season.

The 18-year-old netted his latest goals in England Under-19s’ demolition of Georgia on Saturday afternoon.

Perkins opened the scoring in Denmark, before adding a second from the penalty spot.

Sonny Perkins poses with the matchball after England Under-19s' 6-0 win over Georgia

The ex-West Ham United forward then completed his hat-trick minutes before half-time to cap a fine performance and a continuation of his excellent run in front of goal.

Perkins has now scored at least once in each Leeds Under-21 and England Under-19 fixture he has featured in this season, with five in his last three games.

In total, the versatile frontman has found the net ten times, already hitting double figures within the first two months of the season.

Perkins was signed by Leeds on a free transfer this summer, having opted to leave West Ham at the end of his contract.

The Hammers will be owed a training compensation payment, which may still be decided by an independent Football Association tribunal, which will take into account factors such as the contract offered by the east Londoners, Perkins’ potential and the deal the 18-year-old accepted at Elland Road.